BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Trading Down 1.7%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 20.90 and last traded at 20.98. 11,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 23,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.34.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 22.16 and its 200 day moving average is 22.61.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

