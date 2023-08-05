Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.6 %

BOOT stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 784,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.