BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $366.08.

BP stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. BP has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. BP’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in BP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BP by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 2.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

