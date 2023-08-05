Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 1,165 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.73. 2,411,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,189. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $465.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.