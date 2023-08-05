Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 3,129 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,888,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.03. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.