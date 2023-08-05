Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $80,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,379. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

