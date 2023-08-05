Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $14.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $449.09. 4,359,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,552. The firm has a market cap of $347.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

