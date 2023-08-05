Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.02. 1,184,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.