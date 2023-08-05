Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,098.4% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.1% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 19,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 81,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 34,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.02. 25,746,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,573,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

