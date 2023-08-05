Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 136 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 41,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,225. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.16.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.