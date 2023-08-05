Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.00

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 506932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Brickability Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £160.66 million, a PE ratio of 594.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01.

Brickability Group Increases Dividend

About Brickability Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

