Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.00

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 506932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.72).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Brickability Group Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £160.66 million, a PE ratio of 594.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01.
Brickability Group Increases Dividend
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
