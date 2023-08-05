Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Shares Up 0.3%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.94. 117,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 115,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
