Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Shares Up 0.3%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.94. 117,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 115,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 449,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

