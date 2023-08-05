Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIP. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 780,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,227. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 463.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.