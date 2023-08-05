Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

BIP.UN opened at C$43.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$40.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.00, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

