Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 3.3 %
BIP.UN opened at C$43.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$40.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.00, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
