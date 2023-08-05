Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.50. Approximately 28,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.37. The firm has a market cap of C$458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

