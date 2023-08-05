BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.
BWX Technologies Trading Up 7.6 %
BWXT stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. 2,229,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84.
BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.
Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BWX Technologies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.