BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 7.6 %

BWXT stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. 2,229,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,500,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

