C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $686,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $267.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

