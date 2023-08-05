C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 34.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $202,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.