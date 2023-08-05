Caesars Entertainment’s (CZR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.42.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

