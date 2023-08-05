California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

CALB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of California BanCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Price Performance

CALB stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

About California BanCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.