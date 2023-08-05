California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.
CALB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of California BanCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
California BanCorp Price Performance
CALB stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp
About California BanCorp
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than California BanCorp
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.