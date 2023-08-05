Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

CPE stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,637. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

