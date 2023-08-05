Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $10,319,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.19. 5,326,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,045. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

