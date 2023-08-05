Camden National Bank Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.8% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 738,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,497. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

