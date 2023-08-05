Camden National Bank Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Linde by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.82. 1,648,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.47 and a 200-day moving average of $356.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

