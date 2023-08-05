Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $55.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Price Performance

Camtek stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Camtek’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 416,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 117.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.