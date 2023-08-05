Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $98.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on W. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $83.09. 6,479,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,126. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

