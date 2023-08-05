Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $140.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus raised Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.95. 2,497,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $281.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 22.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 345,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.