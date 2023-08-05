Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.48.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. 1,356,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

