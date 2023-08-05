Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.01

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.01 and traded as high as C$50.40. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$50.36, with a volume of 308,127 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR.UN. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.56.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.02.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Articles

