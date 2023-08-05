Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Down 0%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.28 and last traded at C$24.33. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$24.34.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.64.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

