Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Canfor Trading Down 1.4 %

CFP opened at C$19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.07. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$18.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.08.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.755626 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

