CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $224,427.30 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,044.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00285103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.74 or 0.00780729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00545226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00061668 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00123250 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.