Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target to $11.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
Portage Biotech Trading Down 9.3 %
NASDAQ PRTG opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTG. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
