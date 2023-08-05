Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target to $11.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTGFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ PRTG opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTG. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.