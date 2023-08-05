Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

CGDV stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

