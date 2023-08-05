Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

