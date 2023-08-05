Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $91.25 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

