CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their neutral rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 121,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareCloud stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCLD Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.18% of CareCloud at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

