Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cars.com Stock Down 2.7 %

Cars.com stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 535,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,898. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cars.com news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,234,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.