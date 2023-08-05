Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of CBOE traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $136.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $37,286,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

