CCC Intelligent Solutions’ (CCCS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

CCCS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 3,015,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 46,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $482,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.