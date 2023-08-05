Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. 731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Ceconomy Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe.

