Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Cedar Fair has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.5% annually over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. 414,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

