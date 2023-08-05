Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Strong Earnings

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.31. Approximately 287,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 221,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

FUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

