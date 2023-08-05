CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0460 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $37.08 million and $6.66 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,063.95 or 1.00072851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0452792 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,581,624.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

