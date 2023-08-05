Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

CLLS opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.11.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 407.96%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 67.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cellectis by 173.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,125 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

