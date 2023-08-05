Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.71 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $552,682.26 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.31501502 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $650,704.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

