Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

CERE stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $181,949.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock worth $10,079,940 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,527,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after buying an additional 304,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,505,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

