Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance
CERE stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,527,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after buying an additional 304,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,505,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cerevel Therapeutics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.