Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYFree Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.07.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.53. 2,077,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -794.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

