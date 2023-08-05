CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $86.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.