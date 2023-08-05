Chainbing Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $427.48 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $427.48 million and approximately $10,236.73 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.